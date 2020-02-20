Gmail search gets faster with new 'search chips' filter

California [USA], Feb 20 (ANI): Gmail has added a new tool to help you refine search results in the email service faster. Called, 'search chips', it reduces the need to sort through irrelevant returns or use search operators.

For example, if you are searching with a colleague's name, you can narrow the results by selecting search chips like attachment type, specific timeframe, or calendar invites, the official blog explains.

Gmail is gradually rolling out the new tool to all G Suite customers. (ANI)

