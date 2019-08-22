Gmail will fix your grammar using AI in hastily written emails

California [USA], August 21 (ANI): Gmail wants to make sure every email you send is perfect when it comes to grammar and spelling. The service has announced new capabilities that will fix the errors for you.

The new spelling and grammar correction capabilities for Gmail use artificial intelligence to provide smarter spell-check suggestions and detect potential grammar issues, the official blog notes.

An as-you-type auto-correction feature has also been added for improved accuracy. It is currently only available in English. The new capabilities are auto-enabled. However, if you wish to disable, you can do so from the settings panel. (ANI)

