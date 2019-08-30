Gmail will show your OOO status across apps to stop others from disturbing you

California [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Gmail allows you to indicate if you are not available in the office using Out of Office (OOO). Now, a new update will ensure those who send you emails also know that you are not around.

When you have an OOO entry on your calendar, a notice of that status will appear in Gmail and Hangouts Chat when people try to contact you, the official blog explains.

This is essentially aimed at alerting people before they send an email or try to contact over Hangouts Chat across G Suite. Users have the option to disable the notification across apps from the calendar settings. (ANI)

