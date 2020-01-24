Google announces dates for I/O 2020

California [USA], Jan 24 (ANI): Google will be hosting its I/O developer conference this year from May 12-14.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement in his official tweet. The three-day conference will be hosted at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

It is speculated that Google will showcase the Pixel 4a, new Pixel Buds, new Nest device, and the next OS iteration - Android 11. (ANI)

