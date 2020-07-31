Google announces new ways to support Black-owned businesses

California [US], July 31 (ANI): Google on Thursday announced new ways to help users find and support Black-owned businesses.

The company said that merchants in the U.S. with a verified Business Profile on Google can add a Black-owned business attribute to their profile which will enable customers, using Google Search and Maps, to know if it is a Black-owned business.

"Starting today, merchants in the U.S. with a verified Business Profile on Google can add a Black-owned business attribute to their profile, making it easier for customers to find and support them. As part of our $300 million commitment to support underrepresented entrepreneurs, we're also integrating the attribute into the digital skills training programs we offer Black business owners through Grow with Google Digital Coaches," Jewel Burks, Head of Google for Startups U.S., said in a blog post.

Burks said with this attribute, their goal is to make Search and Maps more inclusive and help support Black-owned businesses.

Burks also announced, "Through Google for Startups, we're also expanding ways to support Black entrepreneurs who are using technology to address so many of today's biggest challenges. Today, we're announcing the inaugural class of the Google for Startups Accelerator for Black Founders with 12 high potential Seed to Series A tech startups based in the U.S." (ANI)

