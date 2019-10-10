Google Assistant gets Issa Rae's voice to answer your queries

California [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): The next time you say -- Hey Google, it can be Issa Rae answering your queries.

Google has announced that actress, writer, producer Issa Rae is lending her voice for the digital assistant.

Rae's voice will be available as a cameo on the Google Assistant in English for a limited time in the US, the official blog notes. To enable, head to Assistant Voice in Assistant Settings and choose Issa Rae.

In addition to answers for generic questions about the weather or playing a song, you can also ask "Mirror talk", or "How do I look?" for confidence-boosting answers. (ANI)

