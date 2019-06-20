Google Chrome 75 adds protection from deceptive sites

California [USA], June 19 (ANI): To prevent users from falling prey to websites which look genuine but are instead a trap for malicious activities, Google Chrome has announced two new features for enhanced security.

With Chrome 75, Suspicious Site Reporter Extension is one of the two features to help safeguard user security. The extension makes it easier for users to report suspicious sites to Google Safe Browsing.

The second security feature comes in the form of a warning to protect users from sites with deceptive URLs. It compares the URL of the page you're on currently to URLs of pages you've recently visited and highlights if the site you are accessing looks similar but is not safe. (ANI)

