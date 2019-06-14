Representative image
Google Chrome 76 blocks Flash by default, disables incognito detection, and more

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:07 IST

California [USA], June 14 (ANI): Google has rolled out the beta of its Chrome 76 and with the updated beta version, it is bringing a ton of changes including blocking Flash by default and making it difficult for websites to detect if you are using incognito mode.
As 9to5 Google reports, online publications rely on subscriptions that prevent users from viewing articles in private or incognito mode as a means to get around free article limits. With Chrome 76, the issue with the FileSystem API is fixed to prevent detection.
Other new updates include the ability for developers to replace Chrome's Add to Home Screen with their own prompt on mobile, the ability for websites to automatically enable dark modes, improvements to payment API, and support for 'frosted glass' effect. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:05 IST

Amazon's Alexa invites lawsuit over recording children's voices...

Washington [USA], June 14 (ANI): Just a day after releasing a kid-appropriate Echo Dot, Amazon has been reportedly slapped with a pair of class-action lawsuits for Alexa, its voice-enabled assistant, which is accused of recording and storing the voices of children.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:05 IST

Twitter pulls down over 4,000 accounts linked to Iranian government

California [USA], June 14 (ANI): In its latest transparency disclosure, Twitter revealed that it pulled down a massive chunk of accounts related to the Iranian government which were found in violation of the Twitter Rules.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:05 IST

Microsoft Edge browser to block nosy ads

Washington [USA], June 14 (ANI): Following Google Chrome's footsteps, Microsoft's Edge browser will also block ads that are a distraction in seamless user experience.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 06:00 IST

Instagram is back after over hour-long outage

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): Instagram came back online after going down for over an hour early Friday morning. Users from all across the world reported that they could not access Facebook's photo-sharing service via its app and website.

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:55 IST

Telegram says massive cyber attack originated in China

Berlin [Germany], June 13 (ANI): Telegram founder Pavel Durov revealed that the massive cyber attack on the encryption-based service was launched by China.

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:54 IST

Google teases Pixel 4 with square camera bump

California [USA], June 13 (ANI): Google Pixel phones are known for their game-changing camera prowess, and the next-in-line flagship Pixel 4 is also likely to bring in a new camera style.

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:52 IST

Designers build computer using traditional embroidery and gold thread

Vienna [Austria], June 13 (ANI): Glass and metal computers will seem boring in front of 'The Embroidery Computer' by Vienna-based designers Ebru Kurbak and Irene Posch.

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:50 IST

Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-orders cancelled by AT&T

California [USA], June 13 (ANI): People waiting for the first foldable smartphone by Samsung may have to wait even longer as retailers are reportedly cancelling pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold.

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:10 IST

Facebook Watch video-on-demand service reaches 720 million...

California [USA], June 12 (ANI): Facebook Watch, the video-on-demand service operated by the social networking giant, reportedly reaches more than 720 million people monthly and 140 million people daily who consume content for at least a minute.

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:09 IST

Amazon introduces kid-appropriate Echo Dot

Washington [USA], June 12 (ANI): Kids are curious and ask innumerable questions which may or may not be answerable by the adults. To keep the young ones busy asking questions, Amazon has introduced a new Amazon.

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:07 IST

Uber Eats to start testing drone delivery

California [USA], June 12 (ANI): Uber is reportedly gearing up to start testing drone delivery of food orders for its Uber Eats service.

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:01 IST

Spotify launches Your Daily Drive that blends music and podcasts

California [USA], June 12 (ANI): Spotify wants to make your commute to work interesting and for that, the streaming service announced Your Daily Drive, a new playlist that combines podcasts with your favourite music.

