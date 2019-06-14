Google Chrome 76 blocks Flash by default, disables incognito detection, and more

California [USA], June 14 (ANI): Google has rolled out the beta of its Chrome 76 and with the updated beta version, it is bringing a ton of changes including blocking Flash by default and making it difficult for websites to detect if you are using incognito mode.

As 9to5 Google reports, online publications rely on subscriptions that prevent users from viewing articles in private or incognito mode as a means to get around free article limits. With Chrome 76, the issue with the FileSystem API is fixed to prevent detection.

Other new updates include the ability for developers to replace Chrome's Add to Home Screen with their own prompt on mobile, the ability for websites to automatically enable dark modes, improvements to payment API, and support for 'frosted glass' effect. (ANI)

