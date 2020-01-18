Google Chrome now lets you control noisy tabs with a single click

California [USA], Jan 17 (ANI): If you work with a multi-tab approach and struggle to locate that one tab auto-playing audio or video, Chrome is making things simpler for you.

With the latest update to the Google Chrome browser, a single click on the icon in the top right corner of the browser on the desktop lets you manage media, the official blog notes.

Simply click on the media hub icon and play or pause the content that is playing in any tab in a given window. After rolling out the feature to Chromebooks in August last year, it is now available in Chrome for Windows, Mac, and Linux. (ANI)

