Google Chrome to 'badge' slow websites

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:30 IST

California [USA], November 12 (ANI): As Google paces towards building a faster and secure web, it has announced that its Chrome browser will start identifying websites based on their loading speed.
In the official Chromium Blog, the company explained that Chrome will identify sites which typically load fast or slow using 'badging'.
Badging will identify when sites are slow, looking at historical load latencies. Going forward, Chrome may also identify when a page is likely to be slow based on a user's device and network conditions. (ANI)

