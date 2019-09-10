Google Docs will now display word count as you write

California [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Google is constantly improving its G Suite apps and the latest to receive a nifty feature is Google Docs which will now display word count as you type.

Instead of checking the word count from Tools or keyboard shortcut, Google Docs will display it in a word count box on the bottom left, the official blog explained.

To enable the functionality, select Tools > Word count > Display word count while typing. For a specific section of the text, simply highlight it in the doc. The feature is being gradually rolled out starting this week. (ANI)

