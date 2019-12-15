Google Earth covers 98 per cent of entire population

California [USA], Dec 14 (ANI): Google's powerful mapping services help in finding the right way when lost, experiencing the world when you can't travel, and see the planet from a distance.

In its official blog, Google explained how imagery, the main ingredient of the map-making process, has improved. Google has captured more than 10 million miles of Street View imagery, a distance that could circle the globe more than 400 times.

When it comes to Google Earth, the software that lets you browse the globe with 3D representation, right from the comfort of your couch, offers 6 million square miles of high definition satellite images, covering more than 98 per cent of the entire population. (ANI)

