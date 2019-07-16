In April, Whittaker and another protest leader, Claire Stapleton, said that Google was retaliating against them for supporting the activity.
In April, Whittaker and another protest leader, Claire Stapleton, said that Google was retaliating against them for supporting the activity.

Google employer who supported global walkout resigns

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:02 IST

California [USA], July 16 (ANI): Google employee Meredith Whittaker, who supported the global walkout, is leaving the company over what is considered as retaliation from the search giant.
According to Bloomberg, Whittaker led Google's Open Research group for a massive walkout after reports that Google paid high sums to its executives accused of sexual harassment. She also publicly denounced Google's decisions.
In April, Whittaker and another protest leader, Claire Stapleton, said that Google was retaliating against them for supporting the activity. The company, however, denied the claims. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:21 IST

Facebook rolls out new tool to report spam ads in the UK

California [USA], July 16 (ANI): Facebook users in the UK will now be able to report ads they find scammy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:38 IST

Fujifilm unveils world's first mirrorless large format sensor...

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], July 16 (ANI): Fujifilm on Tuesday introduced its new GFX100, the world's first mirrorless large format sensor camera in India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:24 IST

Amazon's Alexa will soon take commands in Hindi

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], July 16 (ANI): You may soon be able to instruct Amazon's voice-based virtual assistant Alexa using Hindi commands as the e-commerce giant is expanding the skills kit to include the language.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:46 IST

Intel unveils new AI chip system that can power autonomous cars

California [USA], July 15 (ANI): Intel has unveiled a new deep-learning chip system that is capable of crunching complex AI algorithms up to 1,000 times faster and 10,000 times more efficiently than regular CPUs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:19 IST

Microsoft is killing classic internet games old Windows users loved

California [USA], July 15 (ANI): Old Windows users have no choice but to upgrade to the latest version as Microsoft is taking away their favourite internet games for good.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:18 IST

Waze will now show toll amount along your route

California [USA], July 15 (ANI): Waze has added a new feature to its navigation app that allows users in the US and Canada find tolls along the route.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:15 IST

Europe's Galileo satellite-navigation system is still down

Paris [France], July 15 (ANI): Europe's Galileo satellite network has been down since July 11 and the European GNSS Service Center has attributed the outage to a technical incident related to its ground infrastructure.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:07 IST

Your WhatsApp, Telegram files aren't safe once you receive them...

California [USA], July 15 (ANI): If you thought your files from encrypted messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram were safe, you're wrong. Researchers at Symantec have revealed that files saved through these apps are still vulnerable to attacks.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:06 IST

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 855 Plus for 5G, gaming, AI, and more

California [USA], July 15 (ANI): Qualcomm unveiled today its latest Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform that is designed to deliver enhanced 5G, gaming, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality experiences.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:03 IST

US military to test armed robotic vehicles next year

Texas [USA], July 15 (ANI): The US Army, one of the world's most powerful military, is set to test robotic armed vehicles as soon as next year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:28 IST

Detect discrimination with help of artificial intelligence

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Researchers developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool for detecting unfair discrimination such as race or gender.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:03 IST

Microsoft Word for Android installed more than 1 billion times

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Microsoft Word for Android has been installed more than 1 billion times, according to the Google Play Store.

Read More
iocl