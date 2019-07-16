Google employer who supported global walkout resigns

California [USA], July 16 (ANI): Google employee Meredith Whittaker, who supported the global walkout, is leaving the company over what is considered as retaliation from the search giant.

According to Bloomberg, Whittaker led Google's Open Research group for a massive walkout after reports that Google paid high sums to its executives accused of sexual harassment. She also publicly denounced Google's decisions.

In April, Whittaker and another protest leader, Claire Stapleton, said that Google was retaliating against them for supporting the activity. The company, however, denied the claims. (ANI)

