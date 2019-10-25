Representative image
Representative image

Google improves Search to understand you better

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:10 IST

California [USA], October 25 (ANI): After 15 years of handling unanticipated search queries, query=Google">Google announced that it has made progress in understanding language using machine learning.
query=Google">Google said in its official blog that by using Natural Language Processing (NLP) pre-training technique called Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers or BERT model, understanding keyword-ese search queries has become easier.
The company is using some of the BERT models with the latest Cloud TPUs to serve search results and bring more relevant information quickly by understanding the context of the query. BERT has shown search improvements in languages such as Korean, Hindi, and Portuguese. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:12 IST

Facebook News beta rolls out in US

California [USA], October 25 (ANI): Facebook News, the social networking giant's attempt at providing verified news to its users through a dedicated tab is rolling out in beta in the US.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:10 IST

Apple iPad may disrupt PC gaming with hard-core gaming support,...

California [USA], October 25 (ANI): Apple's attention to gaming may not be limited to Arcade. The iPhone maker may have a plan for its iPad that would appeal to gamers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:07 IST

Netflix, Spotify should show emergency alerts: Lawmakers

California [USA], October 25 (ANI): As binge-watching phenomenon grasps the human race, lawmakers want online streaming services, especially Netflix and Spotify, to show emergency alerts.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:47 IST

Twitter says it removes more than half of abusive tweets before...

California [USA], October 24 (ANI): Despite reporting systems in place, Twitter says that it is more proactive in removing harmful content even before someone puts in a complaint.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:34 IST

Unicode says we use this emoji the most!

California [USA], October 24 (ANI): We all love using emoji and even as Unicode Consortium - the organisation behind these emoji, keeps adding more characters every year, the undefeated winner in terms of usage is the laughing with tears of joy emoji.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:33 IST

This tool calculates how much your Prada bag will sell for

California [USA], October 24 (ANI): If you have been planning to sell your luxury bag but are unsure if it will fetch you the right price, a new tool will help you calculate its worth in the second-hand market.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:32 IST

You can now watch Apple TV app content on Amazon Fire TV

California [USA], October 24(ANI): Amazon has announced support for the Apple TV app on its Fire TV devices.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:20 IST

Netflix extends mobile-only subscription plan to Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 24 (ANI): After India, Netflix has introduced its affordable, mobile-only subscription plan for Malaysia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:14 IST

Adware infected Android apps downloaded by millions

California [USA], October 24 (ANI): You may be one of the millions of users who downloaded adware-infected Android apps through the official Google Play Store.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

Google Chrome 78 releases Tab customisation, Forced Dark Mode, more

California [USA], October 23 (ANI): Google has released its latest Chrome 78 stable version that brings a host of improvements and bug fixes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

42 per cent Indians prefer digital payments over cash during shopping

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], Oct 23 (ANI): When it comes to shopping during the festive season, Indians prefer using the digital methods, according to a survey conducted by ACI Worldwide and YouGov.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

Instagram rolls out IGTV 'series' tool

California [USA], October 23 (ANI): You will now be able to watch content on Instagram's IGTV thanks to a new tool that allows creators to organise their IGTV videos into a 'series' with a consistent title and theme.

Read More
iocl