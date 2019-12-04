Google introduces new digital wellbeing feature -- Focus Mode

California [USA], Dec 4 (ANI): Google's new Digital Wellbeing feature -- Focus Mode -- is now out of beta and rolling out to all devices supporting Digital Wellbeing and parental controls.

The feature for Android devices allows one to turn off distractions such as social media updates or email notifications until they want to focus on a particular task, TechCrunch notes.

Focus Mode now comes with a scheduling feature that allows users to continually block app notifications for the days and times of choice. There's also a new break option that lets you use the silenced apps for a specific time before you go back working again. (ANI)

