Google launches search panels to counter vaccine misinformation

Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): Tech giant Google on Thursday announced that it is launching new information panels in its search results for countering misinformation and for educating people about the things that are available in their location.



According to The Verge, the panels are rolling out starting in the United Kingdom, where the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine is approved and is being administered, and will be introduced in more countries as local health authorities begin authorizing vaccines.

The panels will include information on each individual vaccine and will aim to address the vaccine misinformation.

It will also provide guidance about how, when, and where people can receive the shots, reported The Verge. (ANI)

