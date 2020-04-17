Google launches 'YouTube Learning Destination' to help continue learning, teaching from home

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Google India on Thursday launched the 'YouTube Learning Destination' to help parents, students and educators find useful content created by education-focused creators on YouTube.

In the company's official blog post, it mentioned that the 'YouTube Learning Destination' features content in English and Hindi, with Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi and other Indian languages are coming soon.

It is also accessible on mobile as well as desktop from the Explore tab and has full-fledged learning resources, from curriculum-relevant topics in physics, math, and biology to interest-based content like photography, yoga and more.

"To enable teachers and educators to get the support they need to begin teaching remotely, we have provided training and tips through the Teach from Home hub, which is also available in Hindi. We've built this resource with UNESCO as a central resource for teachers," the company said in the blog post.

The company has also released children's books from MoHFW and Chota Bheem on their reading app Bolo, to help kids understand the safety measures to be taken during this coronavirus crises. (ANI)

