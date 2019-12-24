Google lets you invite virtual Santa in your home with AR

California [USA], Dec 24 (ANI): Google is bringing Santa right into your home with the use of AR technology.

By searching for 'Santa Search' on your phone and clicking 'View in 3D', you will be able to see Santa around your Christmas tree, patio, or wherever you are, the official blog notes.

Google has also added a Santa tracker in the live map that will display how far he and his reindeer are from your town. The live map will track the magic, showing its location, along with photos from Local Guides around the world. (ANI)

