Google makes Collections in Search smarter with AI

California [USA], Jan 23 (ANI): The next time you search for something on Google Search but forget to bookmark or save it, the Collections will make it easier to jump back with the help of AI.

With AI, Collections in search groups similar pages you have visited, which are related to activities such as cooking, shopping, and hobbies. You can save these suggested collections to revisit them later, the official blog notes.

The suggestions are accessible from the Collections tab in the Google app or through the mobile website. A new collaboration feature allows you to share your collection with others. Suggested collections will be available for US English users this week. (ANI)

