Google makes health information by NHS available on Search

California [USA], Mar 11 (ANI): In times of global health crisis, Google is making it easier for users to find credible information on health using Search.

As announced in the official blog, when users in the UK search for health conditions like chickenpox, back pain, or the common cold, they can find Knowledge Panels with information from the National Health Service (NHS) website.

These Knowledge Panels aim to provide locally trusted health information to help understand and identify common ailments, treatments, and causes. These panels will be available for more than 250 health conditions. (ANI)

