Google Maps gets new features, refreshed look as it turns 15

California [USA], Feb 6 (ANI): Google Maps is turning 15 and as the popular mapping service achieves the milestone, the company has announced a handful of new features for its users.

Starting today, an updated Google Maps app for both iOS and Android will offer five easy-to-access tabs including Explore, Commute, Saved, Contribute, and Updates, the official blog notes.

The updated app also boasts a new look, including a new icon on the phone and browser, and a celebratory party-themed car icon for navigation. There's also improved insights to help you plan your routes such as temperature, accessibility, women's section, and security onboard. (ANI)

