Google Maps will show real-time status of bike-sharing stations in more cities

California [USA], July 17 (ANI): Google Maps is extending its real-time bike-share system status feature for bike stations to 24 cities in 16 countries.

The feature allows bike users to locate nearby bike-sharing stations and check the availability of bikes in real-time, the official blog notes.

To show live status on whether there's a vacant spot at a nearby station to park your bike, Google Maps uses global bike-share data feed. The cities getting the new feature include Barcelona, Los Angeles, Toronto, Zurich, and more. (ANI)

