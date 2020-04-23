Google Meet to roll out gallery-view just like Zoom

Washington D.C. [USA], April 23 (ANI): Google Meet is all set to roll out a gallery view for meetings just like the one provided by Zoom.

According to The Verge, the new gallery view will be available to all the Google Meet users globally by the end of the week.

Previously Goole Meet allowed only four participants to view each other at one time but with the new feature 16 participants will be able to hold a meeting at one go. (ANI)

