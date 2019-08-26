Google Nest Hub smart display launched in India

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Google India on Monday introduced its Nest Hub smart device.

With built-in Google Assistant, the device allows one to control their compatible smart appliances and apps using voice on a single dashboard.

The device features a 7-inch display, which is sufficient to watch photos or videos. The camera has been consciously excluded to help Indian users feel more comfortable, the official blog notes.

With Google Nest Hub, smart home users can make voice-controlled search, ask for directions, watch YouTube, get news, listen to music, view photos, and more. The device is priced at Rs 9,999 and is available starting today across Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, and Tata Cliq in two colour choices of Chalk and Charcoal. (ANI)

