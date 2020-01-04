Google News kills print-replica digital magazines

California [USA], Jan 4 (ANI): Google is sending out emails to its news subscribers informing about the discontinuation of its print-replica magazine service.

According to Android Police, paid subscribers with an outstanding subscription will receive a full refund somewhere during the next month.

Even as the service is ending and no new editions will be released, users will continue to have access to their existing library of purchased content.

To read the latest articles, users are encouraged to follow that publication in Google News or visit their official website. (ANI)

