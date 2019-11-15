Representative Image
Representative Image

Google News wants you to read beyond headlines with new tool

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:31 IST

California [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Google News has rolled out a new tool that is aimed at helping users discover content beyond catchy headlines on a daily basis.
Called, 'Beyond the Headlines', the tool shows stories which are in-depth and explore important issues such as healthcare, environment, and education, the official blog notes.
The tool uses Google News algorithms to surface the in-depth news stories of importance. It is available on desktop globally in US English. The company plans to add more languages and mobile support in 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:35 IST

Pinterest's new feature attempts to curb self-harm searches on...

California [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Pinterest, the go-to place for DIY projects, has introduced a new feature to help those looking at ways to self-harm.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:33 IST

Apple pulls down vaping-related apps from App Store: Report

California [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Apple is reportedly removing vaping-related apps from its official App Store amid growing health concerns over e-cigarettes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:29 IST

Now, play 'Fortnite' the Imperial Stormtrooper way

Carolina [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): 'Fortnite' now comes with a new Star Wars Stormtrooper in-game outfit to please fans.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:18 IST

Google's 'silent' Chrome experiment leaves browser broken on...

California [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Google was fiddling with Chrome this week, but its 'silent' experiment left thousands of machines with a broken browser, impacting business users the most.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:48 IST

Apple may offer bundle of paid services as early as 2020: Report

California [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Apple is reportedly looking at bundling its paid internet services as early as next year, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:46 IST

Apple Music rolls out 'Replay' to show your top songs

California [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Apple Music has been added with a new feature that takes on rival Spotify's Wrapped year-end review.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:45 IST

Google builds AI can tell how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury's

California [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Google, Queen, and UMG have teamed up to build an AI system called FreddieMeter that can tell how close your voice is to singer Freddie Mercury.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:42 IST

Motorola brings back Moto Razr as foldable, flip, 'expensive' smartphone

Los Angeles [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Motorola released today the 2019 edition of its Moto Razr, featuring a foldable display while retaining the charm of a flip device.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:40 IST

Amazon Echo Dot is now available in purple colour

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Amazon has announced a special purple colour variant of its Echo Dot smart speaker to commemorate Children's Day this year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:31 IST

Mind the scam: How to shop safely online on prominent sale days?

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): While online sales come with great alluring offers, they also come with the risk of frauds in e-commerce vicinity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:19 IST

Spotify goes live on Magic Leap to let you pin albums on walls

California [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Spotify and augmented reality startup, Magic Leap, announced a new spatially-aware app for the headset that lets you organise your music library 'on' the walls of your house.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:17 IST

Google to soon offer checking accounts with banks

California [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Google is expanding its presence in the financial domain by preparing to offer checking accounts to consumers.

Read More
iocl