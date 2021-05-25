Google now lets users password-protect their Web and Activity page

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): Tech giant Google has added password protection to 'Web and Activity' page in a bid to help protect the browsing history and search activities of its users.

This would be a very helpful feature for the users since this page has everything recorded including one's Google searches, YouTube watch history, Maps and more.

As per The Verge, without the verification, anyone who picks up a device you're logged into could see that activity earlier.



To activate the verification, you can go to activity.google.com, and click the Manage My Activity verification link. From there, you can select the Require Extra Verification option, save, and enter your password to confirm that you are the one trying to make the change.

If you don't have the verification turned on, visiting activity.google.com will show a stream of your Google activity from across your devices, without asking for a password.

Turning on verification, however, will require whoever's trying to see the information to click the Verify button and enter the Google account password before it'll show any history. For those who share a computer, or who sometimes let others who aren't exactly trustworthy use their device, this could be a very useful toggle.

While you're on the Web and App Activity page, you can also take a look at what activity Google is saving, and whether it's being auto-deleted. Then, you can decide if you're happy with those settings. If not, this is the page to change them.

At Google's I/O keynote last week, the company spoke a lot about privacy with its announcement of Android's new Private Compute Core, a locked photos folder, and the ability to quickly delete your past 15 minutes of browsing in Chrome. (ANI)

