Google Pixelbook Go 'Not Pink' is now available

California [USA], January 21 (ANI): Your wait for the 'Not Pink' version of the latest Google Pixelbook">Google Pixelbook">Google Pixelbook">Google Pixelbook Go is finally over. The variant is now listed on the official Google Store alongside the previously available 'Just Black'.

The option to choose 'Not Pink' is available from the 128GB storage model and onwards with prices starting at USD 849.

Google announced the Pixelbook Go late last year but made only the 'Just Black' model available until now. The laptop offers up to 4K Ultra HD display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. (ANI)

