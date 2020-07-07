Representative image
Google rebrands social network Google Plus as Google Currents

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2020 18:20 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Tech giant Google's social media network Google Plus has officially gone almost a year after the company had shut down its personal accounts.
According to The Verge, Google recently announced that it is replacing the social network meant for enterprise users with a new tool called the Google Currents.
Google Currents is designed specifically to enhance communications within organisations and enterprises. It allows users to discuss through posts and comments. (ANI)

