Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Tech giant Google's social media network Google Plus has officially gone almost a year after the company had shut down its personal accounts.
According to The Verge, Google recently announced that it is replacing the social network meant for enterprise users with a new tool called the Google Currents.
Google Currents is designed specifically to enhance communications within organisations and enterprises. It allows users to discuss through posts and comments. (ANI)
Google rebrands social network Google Plus as Google Currents
ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2020 18:20 IST
Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Tech giant Google's social media network Google Plus has officially gone almost a year after the company had shut down its personal accounts.