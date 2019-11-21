Google rolls out Duplex-powered movie ticket booking for Chrome

California [USA], November 21 (ANI): Google is extending its Duplex technology for booking movie tickets on the web.

Duplex, which uses Google Assistant, allows one to purchase movie tickets or book restaurant reservations easily. As the official blog notes, users can now book movie tickets on the web by simply saying, "Hey Google," followed by movie, city name, and time.

Once you choose the theater and time, you can buy tickets with the Google Assistant which will lead you to Chrome page to complete the process.

The feature is available on Android phones for users in the US and UK. Google plans to soon add car rentals to the feature. (ANI)

