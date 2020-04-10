Google rolls out new braille keyboard for Android

California [USA], April 10 (ANI): Google rolled out a new virtual braille keyboard for Android to make texting more accessible to those with visual impairments.

Called TalkBack, the virtual keyboard is integrated directly into Android and doesn't require additional hardware to type on the phone. As the official blog notes, TalkBack uses standard 6-key layout and each key represents one of 6 braille dots to make any letter or symbol.

For instance, to type an 'A', you would press dot 1 and to type 'B', dots 1 and 2 together. TalkBack keyboard allows you to type braille in an email, text message, or even a social media post.

To use it, turn on TalkBack in the Accessibility section within Settings and set it up. It is rolling out to Android devices running version 5.0 or later. It works across all apps on Android device, supports braille grade 1 and grade 2 and is available initially in English.(ANI)

