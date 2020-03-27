Google says it sent fewer phishing warnings in 2019

California [USA], Mar 27 (ANI): Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) revealed there were fewer phishing attacks last year compared to the year before, indicating its new protections are working.

In an official blog, Toni Gidwani, Security Engineering Manager, Threat Analysis Group, noted that in 2019, the company sent almost 40,000 warnings against government-backed phishing or malware attempts, nearly 25 per cent drop from 2018.

However, it was also observed that one in five accounts that received a warning against phishing was targeted multiple times by attackers.

There has also been an increase in the number of attackers, including those from Iran and North Korea, impersonating news outlets or journalists to spread disinformation or malware. (ANI)

