Google search won't show more than two results from same site

California [USA], June 7 (ANI): If you have ever experienced search results loaded with content from the same site, Google has finally heard you.

Google Search has announced site diversity change, which means you usually won't see more than two listings from the same website in the top results, the company wrote in a tweet.

However, if Google's search algorithm considers results relevant to your search term, there may be more than two listings from the same site. (ANI)

