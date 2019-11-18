Google Stadia will launch tomorrow with 22 games

California [USA], November 18 (ANI): Google has doubled the number of games that would launch with its cloud-streaming Stadia game service.

Stadia chief Phil Harrison tweeted that the service will now arrive with 10 additional games, bringing the total to 22, including Football Manager 2020 and NBA 2K2020.

Two titles, namely Destiny 2: The Collection and Samurai Shodown will be available in Stadia Pro. Google Stadia is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2019. (ANI)

