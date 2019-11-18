Representative Image
Representative Image

Google Stadia will launch tomorrow with 22 games

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:43 IST

California [USA], November 18 (ANI): Google has doubled the number of games that would launch with its cloud-streaming Stadia game service.
Stadia chief Phil Harrison tweeted that the service will now arrive with 10 additional games, bringing the total to 22, including Football Manager 2020 and NBA 2K2020.
Two titles, namely Destiny 2: The Collection and Samurai Shodown will be available in Stadia Pro. Google Stadia is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:43 IST

Prepaid plans launched for YouTube Premium, Music Premium users in India

California [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): YouTube has announced prepaid plans for its music services in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:28 IST

Researchers design games for autonomous vehicles owners

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Researchers have designed multiplayer games that occupants of autonomous vehicles can play with other players in nearby self-driving cars.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:03 IST

TikTok crosses 1.5 billion download mark

California [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Viral video app, TikTok, has crossed 1.5 billion downloads worldwide on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, according to the latest Sensor Tower report.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:00 IST

Google's Files app now lets you stream local media on Cast devices

California [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Files by Google app now offers Cast support, allowing you to project your favourite media on Chromecast devices of choice.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:58 IST

Spotify rolls out 'Soundtrack Your Ride' to make rides interesting

California [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Spotify has rolled out a new feature that ensures you are not bored while traveling.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:51 IST

New AI system can predict seizures with near-perfect accuracy

Louisiana [USA], November 16 (ANI): Researchers have developed a new AI system that is capable of predicting epileptic seizures up to one hour before they occur.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:35 IST

Pinterest's new feature attempts to curb self-harm searches on...

California [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Pinterest, the go-to place for DIY projects, has introduced a new feature to help those looking at ways to self-harm.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:33 IST

Apple pulls down vaping-related apps from App Store: Report

California [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Apple is reportedly removing vaping-related apps from its official App Store amid growing health concerns over e-cigarettes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:31 IST

Google News wants you to read beyond headlines with new tool

California [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Google News has rolled out a new tool that is aimed at helping users discover content beyond catchy headlines on a daily basis.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:29 IST

Now, play 'Fortnite' the Imperial Stormtrooper way

Carolina [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): 'Fortnite' now comes with a new Star Wars Stormtrooper in-game outfit to please fans.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:18 IST

Google's 'silent' Chrome experiment leaves browser broken on...

California [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Google was fiddling with Chrome this week, but its 'silent' experiment left thousands of machines with a broken browser, impacting business users the most.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:48 IST

Apple may offer bundle of paid services as early as 2020: Report

California [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Apple is reportedly looking at bundling its paid internet services as early as next year, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Read More
iocl