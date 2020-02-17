Google Station is shutting down; goodbye free porn

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): After five years of providing Indians with free WiFi while they waited for train arrival, Google is saying goodbye to its Google Station service.

In its official blog, Google observed that getting online has become much more affordable than 2015 when Google Station launched in India in partnership with Indian Railways and RailTel.

A year later, RailTel reported that people in Patna were using the free WiFi service to primarily watch porn, followed by YouTube and Wikipedia.

Given the mobile data affordability and the challenges in terms of infrastructure, scalability, and sustainability, Google Station will be gradually shut down globally through 2020.

Google Station's target was to provide free public Wi-Fi to over 400 of the busiest railway stations in India by mid-2020. However, the target was achieved and crossed in June 2018 when Google Station was implemented in thousands of other locations in the country. (ANI)

