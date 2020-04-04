Google temporarily rolls back SameSite cookie changes

California [USA], April 4 (ANI): Google has announced that it is temporarily rolling back its cookie classification system that was released with Chrome 80 in February.

In an official blog, Google said that it will temporarily roll back the enforcement of the SameSite labelling to ensure the stability of websites providing essential services such as banking, healthcare, online groceries, and government organisations during the time of COVID-19 crisis.

The new secure-by-default cookie classification system makes only those cookies available in third-party contexts which are labelled as SameSite=None; Secure. Google said it will resume the enforcement which is currently aimed for over the summer. (ANI)

