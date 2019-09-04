Google to pay USD 170 million in FTC settlement over children's privacy online

California [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): The price of children's privacy online is USD 170 million and that's what Google will be paying as part of its settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.

As TechCrunch reports, the amount is part of the settlement to end investigations into YouTube's alleged collection of children's personal information without the consent of their parents.

The settlement follows complaint brought by the FTC and the New York Attorney General which accused the companies of violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Rule. Google and YouTube will pay USD 136 million to the FTC and USD 34 million to New York. (ANI)

