Google to reopen offices in July for limited number of employees

Washington DC [USA], May 27 (ANI): Google will be reopening its offices from July 6 for a limited number of its employees.

The company in a blog post has said that returning to the office will be optional for the rest of the year.

Those coming to the office will be doing so on a rotational basis, one day every couple of weeks.

The company will also be giving USD 1,000 stipend for home office equipment to make remote work easier, the Verge reported.

Google may allow more employees to come to the office by September this year, until buildings reach about 30 percent capacity.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has also said the company will be more flexible with remote working options after the pandemic lifts.

The company had asked its employees to work from home in the month of March as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. (ANI)

