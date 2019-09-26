Google updates Hangouts Chat for improvised user experience

California [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Google has updated its Hangouts Chat app for improved user experience on Android and iOS devices.

The update reorganises list of 'People', 'Rooms', and 'Bots' into two tabs - People, which includes Bots, and Rooms. It has also removed the filter at the top of the tabs to simplify navigation, the official blog notes.

Users can simply start searching using the magnifying glass at the top of the screen or start a new conversation by clicking the + button in the bottom right corner. The changes are available starting today and will begin rolling out on Android from next week. (ANI)