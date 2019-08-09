Google will now show you best prices for exact itinerary

California [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): The next time you are making travel plans, Google will show you the best flight prices for your exact itinerary, complete with predictions if the prices are going to get any lower.

As explained in the official blog, Google is promising to refund the difference of flight price if its prediction about price decrease for select itineraries goes wrong.

It will also monitor the price on your behalf and alert you if the price drops before departure. This feature will be available for select itineraries originating in the US with domestic or international destinations.

Google will further assist you in recommendations for next steps after booking the flight. It will also provide hotel insights. (ANI)

