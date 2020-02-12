Google's Emoji Kitchen adds more feels to your favourite emoji

California [USA], Feb 12 (ANI): Ever wished you had a cowboy hat emoji but on a ghost emoji? Well, Google has announced a new feature called Emoji Kitchen, to allow users to explore creative options of their favourite emoji.

Emoji Kitchen takes your favourite emoji and mixes them into customised stickers to help you convey precisely what you are feeling. The feature is available on Gboard for Android, the official blog notes.

To experiment, simply tap on any smiley emoji on Gboard for Android phone and Emoji Kitchen will reveal a number of custom stickers, designed by Google. For example, tapping on the face with a cowboy hat reveals options such as blowing a kiss face with a hat, ghost emoji with a hat, or even a monkey face with a hat. (ANI)

