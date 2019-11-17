Google's Files app now lets you stream local media on Cast devices

California [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Files by Google app now offers Cast support, allowing you to project your favourite media on Chromecast devices of choice.

With the new feature, you can view offline media, including audio, photos, and videos from the phone on TV or other Cast supported device, Engadget notes.

The feature is available on the latest version of the app. The updated Files by Google app is available on the official Google Play Store. (ANI)

