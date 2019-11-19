Google's My Devices page can now track your desktop

California [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Google has updated its My Devices page to add desktop computers.

As the official blog notes, the page now includes both mobile and desktop devices. Google will also redirect visitors to the new mydevices.google.com site.

The updated page continues to offer detailed device information and the options to manage device access and wipe the device if desired. The new My Devices page is being rolled out to everyone. (ANI)

