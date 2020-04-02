Google's new tool lets you transform mundane coffee pictures to iconic art

California [USA], April 2 (ANI): If your everyday pictures lack the artistic style of famous painters, Google's new tool can come to your rescue.

Google has announced a new 'Art Transfer' feature in its Google Arts & Culture app which uses Google AI to let you apply characteristics of popular paintings to your own images, the official blog notes.

For instance, you can add the swirling movement of Vincent van Gogh's paintings or the surreal brushstrokes of Freida Kahlo to a mundane picture of a street sign or a coffee cup.

To use the feature, open the Camera menu in the bottom bar of the app and select "Art Transfer." You can also choose where exactly to apply the effect in your image. (ANI)

