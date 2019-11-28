Representative Image
Haven't logged into Twitter for six months? Your account risks deletion

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 21:09 IST

California [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): In an update to its account policy, Twitter has announced that it will remove accounts that have been dormant for very long.
Users are encouraged to actively log in and Tweet at least every 6 months. As The Verge notes, any account with prolonged inactivity stands the risk of getting removed starting December 11, 2019.
Twitter will determine inactivity based on logging in. If you have not signed into the microblogging site or tweeted, this is the time to save your account from getting removed. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 21:43 IST

Hackers steal USD 49 million in cryptocurrency from Upbit

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 27 (ANI): South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit has confirmed hackers stole about USD 49 million worth of cryptocurrency.

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 21:09 IST

Russian farmers test VR glasses on cows to boost milk output

Moscow [Russia], Nov 27 (ANI): Humans are yet to fully explore the potential of virtual reality but milk producers in Russia are already experimenting its application on cows.

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 21:03 IST

Amazon Alexa can now respond in happy or disappointed tone

California [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): Amazon has improved its digital assistant Alexa to make it more intuitive and natural when you give out verbal instructions.

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 21:03 IST

Floppy disk with Steve Jobs' autograph valued at USD 7,500

California [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is revered in the world of technology. So much so that his signature is enough to fetch more value than the current iPhone model.

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:58 IST

Startups equipping Small and Medium Enterprises with new-age tools!

New Delhi (India), Nov 26 (ANI): The Indian markets are flooded with unprecedented smartphone adoption as these smart little devices empower every person with round-the-clock internet connectivity after all. These devices also driving the markets closer to digital services and as a result the digital

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:33 IST

Cybercriminals primarily targeting e-commerce apparel sites: Kaspersky

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): While Black Friday is arguably the most anticipated retail sales period in the world, cyber-fraudsters also consider this period fruitful, to lure people into fraudulent schemes and steal their money.

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:56 IST

First dual-SIM 5G phone might arrive next year

California [USA], November 26 (ANI): MediaTek has officially announced its new 5G SoC- Dimensity 1000 that boasts world's first dual 5G SIM technology.

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:23 IST

Google adds 37 more apps to Play Pass subscription

California [USA], November 26 (ANI): Google's Play Pass app subscription service has been added with a further 37 games and apps.

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:10 IST

AMD to launch world's first 64-core CPU in 2020

California [USA], November 26 (ANI): AMD has confirmed that it will announce the world's first 64-core CPU for desktop computers in 2020.

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:10 IST

Google rolls out ambient mode to make your phone useful while it charges

California [USA], November 26 (ANI): Google has rolled out a new Android feature that makes your smartphone useful even while it is charging.

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:05 IST

Amazon brings Alexa to low-powered IoT devices

California [USA], November 26 (ANI): Amazon's subsidiary Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced that its voice-powered Alexa service will now be available for even low-powered IoT devices.

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:00 IST

Meet Cocoon, the private Facebook for your family

California [USA], November 25 (ANI): Former Facebook employees are building a new type of social networking platform that will not be meant for the world but your own private world of your family.

