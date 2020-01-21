Indian businesses most likely to have 'high impact' of cybersecurity incidents: McAfee

California [USA], January 21 (ANI): With the surge in global cyber attacks that are targeted at businesses, India stands among the high-risk nations according to the latest APAC Cyber Resiliency and Risk Report by McAfee.

The report highlights that India is most likely to have a 'high' impact (58 percent) of cybersecurity incidents on the business compared to Singapore and Australia at 42 percent and 16 percent respectively.

Sixty percent of Indian organisations believe that their culture of cybersecurity is strategic and 98 percent of the enterprises are likely to invest more in security due to regulation, despite the maturity of their jurisdiction. Indian organisations are also more familiar with the concept of cyber-resilience (97 percent) compared to Australia and New Zealand.

The report further identifies data breach, data tampering, and fraud as the top three risks Indian enterprises will be prone to in 2021, in addition to newer risks such as defacement. (ANI)

