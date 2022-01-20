Instagram begins testing paid subscriptions

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): Facebook launched Subscriptions in June 2020 to help creators earn money with the support of their communities.

As per GSM Arena, that business model has now expanded to Instagram as the company announced Instagram Subscriptions.

With Instagram Subscriptions, Instagram aims to help creators on its platform "develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits," and, once the followers get subscribed to creators, they get the benefits of Subscriber Lives, Subscriber Stories, and Subscriber Badges.



Instagram Subscriptions will be initially available to a limited number of creators in the US. However, Instagram said it plans to expand this feature to more creators over the next few months.

As per GSM Arena, the Subscriptions feature will allow creators to unlock a "subscribe" button on their Instagram profile and set a monthly price of their choice. And, citing its commitment to support the platform's creators, Instagram said it will not charge any fees for these subscriptions from the creators until 2023.

It's unclear when Instagram Subscriptions will be rolled out globally, but if the testing in the US goes smooth, the feature is expected to begin rolling out widely in a few months. (ANI)

