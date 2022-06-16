Instagram bug that forced users to watch same stories again fixed

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): This week Instagram users on iPhone were reportedly experiencing an issue on the application where they were forced to see stories again and again after having watched them once. What it meant was that users had to view previous stories again to watch the new ones.



According to a report by The Verge, the issue with the repeating Stories on Instagram for iPhone seems to have started on Monday this week. When contacted by The Verge earlier, Meta spokesperson Christine Pai said that the company is "aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram Stories". The technical team took note of it on Thursday morning and came up with an update for the iOS application that fixed the bug.

Instagram users took to other social media to complain about the bug. Although the exact cause of this issue isn't clear yet, the bug has now been fixed.

As far as the application is concerned, the last update allowed users to make Reels for up to 90 seconds. Earlier, users could only upload Reels for up to 60 seconds. In the same update, the company also introduced other features like interactive stickers, templates and the option to import your own audio. (ANI)

