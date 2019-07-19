Instagram is testing hiding likes, views

California [USA], July 19 (ANI): Instagram is running a limited test in certain markets that hides the total number of likes and video views.

In a tweet, Instagram announced that users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand are part of the test. The purpose behind the test is to make users focus on the content rather than feel pressurised by seeing the number of likes by other users.

However, users are divided on the need for the test. While some say it will help reduce the influence of Instagram on peoples' lives, others are asking the company to instead focus on bringing the chronological feed. (ANI)

