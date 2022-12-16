Instagram launches "hacked" hub to troubleshoot account access issues

Los Angeles [US], December 16 (ANI): Among a number of add-ons and updates, the photo-sharing app recently initiated a new feature recently which can help resolve problems related to accessing accounts.

Instagram announced on Thursday that they are launching a "hacked" hub to assist accounts that have been experiencing access issues.





"To support accounts that are experiencing access issues or may have been hacked, we created Instagram.com/hacked - a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues," the message on Instagram's announcement blog read.

"If you're unable to log in to your account, enter Instagram.com/hacked on your mobile phone or desktop browser. Next, you will be able to select if you think you've been hacked, forgot your password, lost access to two-factor authentication or if your account has been disabled. From there, you will be able to follow a series of steps to help regain access to your account. If you have multiple accounts associated with your information, you will be able to choose which account needs support," the platform added.

According to a report by US-based Tech portal, TechCrunch, Instagram is additionally expanding access to a feature which can provide users with numerous ways to regain their account if they lose access.

Earlier, the social networking service had initiated testing a way for people to ask friends for identity confirmation for account access regaining, an option which can now be availed by everyone.

Instagram is also planning to send out warnings if users receive a Direct Message (DM) from an account impersonating a business. (ANI)

